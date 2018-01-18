Miss Universe finalist Valeria Piazza is reportedly fighting for her life after being struck down by a mystery illness.

According to local reports, the 27-year-old beauty queen, who was crowned Miss Peru in 2016, is being treated in an unnamed hospital in the South American nation.

In a post on Instagram beauty contest organiser, Jessica Newton said she was in such a "delicate state" that visits are restricted.

"With a lot of pain I have to confirm that [Valeria Piazza] has been hospitalised for some days and is in a very delicate state," she wrote alongside a snap of her Piazza when she was crown Miss Peru.

"She is surrounded by her family and despite her condition, she has not lost her smile and joyfulness.

"Visits were restricted on doctors' orders but I am sure that my queen will beat this crisis."

She continued: "Yesterday, looking at her sleeping and hugging her teddy bear, she looked like a small girl. Her beauty and her sweetness, never fail to surprise me."

Piazza earned a degree in Communications from Universidad de Lima and was part of a team that developed a new educational program called SOI System, which makes sure that a person's intellectual abilities are being worked on and are well-developed.

Piazza was an early favourite to take home to the Miss Universe crown at the 65th annual pageant, hosted in Manila, Philippines. Although Iris Mittenaere of France emerged triumphed, Piazza had vowed to "advocate her time raising awareness of violence towards women and children".

Months later, she suffered a car accident after a driver crashed into her vehicle, leaving her with serious injuries.