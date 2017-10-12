Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has not given up hopes of being part of the England squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

The 35-year-old played in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but was omitted by Roy Hodgson from the touring party that went to Brazil four years later. However, last season Defoe returned to the England squad after a four-year hiatus, scoring against Lithuania, and he believes his experience could be a valuable asset to Gareth Southgate.

"I think having played in a World Cup, having had that experience, not just the games, the build-up and being at the hotel with the team, just everything involved in being at a World Cup is so special," he told Sky Sports News.

"I believe this group has got so much more to offer and so, of course, that's the dream, the dream has not changed since day one to play in a major tournament."

Defoe thought he had done enough to be called up in 2014 but his decision to move to Major League Soccer's side Toronto FC ultimately cost him a spot in Hodgson's squad. However, the 35-year-old is determined to use the disappointment of four years ago as a motivator to play at another major tournament before retiring.

"Even to this day, I believe I should have gone," he added. "I know I went to Toronto in March, but leading up to that point, I was playing for Tottenham Hotspur and scoring consistently.

"I felt sharp and I just felt I should have gone, to be honest. It was a massive disappointment and that motivates me to think that because I missed that one, I want to go to the next one."

With 159 goals, Defoe is seventh in the list of all-time Premier League goalscorers, with only Wayne Rooney ahead of him among footballers currently playing. However, the former Tottenham and Sunderland striker has struggled since moving to Bournemouth in the summer, scoring just once in seven league appearances, and he admits his club form will be paramount to any chance of being included in the World Cup squad.

"In a World Cup year, you always want to do well for your club because it is based on merit," he added.

"To get into a squad, you have got to be playing well for your club, it's as simple as that. As a forward, you have got to be scoring goals to get into the squad."

Defoe is not the only Bournemouth player to have struggled in front of goal this season, as the Cherries have only found the net four times in seven games, winning just once.