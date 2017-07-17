Vicky Pattison is on cloud nine after getting engaged to her boyfriend John Noble. The Geordie Shore star is already making regal plans for her wedding dress, which will be inspired by Kate Middleton and Pippa Matthews' gowns.

Pattison, 29, graces the latest cover of OK! Magazine, where she shows off the 3.6-carat ring Noble presented when he popped the question earlier in July. The happy couple were walking Noble's dog, Roxie, in the countryside near to his Newcastle home when he got down on one knee.

In an interview with the weekly magazine, Pattison explains: "I was playing with Roxie when she shook her head and got slobber all over my face. When I wiped it away, John was in front of me on one knee. I couldn't believe it, I burst into tears. I said yes and then I looked at the ring and I was blown away, it was amazing."

The proposal came as a complete surprise to Pattison who actually thought their relationship was on the rocks after a rough patch.

The I'm A Celebrity winner admits: "We'd had a difficult few weeks because I had been really busy with work and couldn't make it to see him. In the days leading up to the proposal, I was convinced that he was about to break up with me. We'd had a difficult few weeks because I had been really busy with work and couldn't make it to see him."

Sharing her previous concerns for their relationship, Pattison continued: "I was hoping he would come to see me [in Essex] but he kept saying he had too much on. It was so out of character for him that I started panicking, thinking he was going to finish things with me. I was crying to all my friends all the time and arguing with him on the phone because I was so sure he didn't want to be with me anymore."

With the excitement of a wedding to plan, Pattison is creating her ideal wedding dress and it is clear she is thinking royal. The reality star reveals how she plans on using the iconic Alexander McQueen gown which the Duchess Of Cambridge wore to wed Prince William in 2011, as well as the Giles Deacon-designed dress which Middleton's younger sister Pippa Matthews wore in May when she married James Matthews.

Pattison and Noble first dated almost a decade ago when she was 20 but rekindled their romance in November 2016 when they were spotted in Australia's Gold Coast. Pattison confirmed their romance at the time with an Instagram photo, which was captioned: "What's meant to be will always find a way..."