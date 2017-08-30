Manchester United summer signing Victor Lindelof says he is willing to be patient for playing time at Old Trafford amid "tough competition" for places in the first team.

Lindelof played the full 90 minutes of Manchester United's Uefa Super Cup defeat against Real Madrid on 8 August but has not featured for the club since, with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho opting for Phil Jones and Eric Bailly as his first-choice centre-back pairing in the Premier League.

The Sweden international, a £31m ($40m) summer arrival from Benfica, said he was still settling in to life in England and that he was ready to play when called upon.

Mourinho has confirmed that Lindelof will start for United in the Champions League opener against Basel at Old Trafford next month, with both Jones and Bailly ruled out of the Group A encounter due to suspension.

"It's clear that you always want to play. It's tough competition with very good players. So we'll see how it gets, but of course you always want to play," Lindelof was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I have just got to the club. The last training week has gone very well and I feel I'm getting into it more and more.

"It has been good – getting to know the club, everything around, all the players, the leaders and the system. It is a very important time for me," he added.

"It is clear that there is a difference. There are more eyes on Manchester United than there are on Benfica."

Lindelof won three Portuguese league titles with Benfica after joining the Lisbon club from Vasteras in 2012. He was a member of the Sweden U-21 side that won the Uefa European U-21 Championship in 2015.

The 23-year-old made 32 league appearances in Benfica's title-winning 2016/17 season, scoring one goal.

United are top of the Premier League table after wins over West Ham, Swansea City and Leicester City and are yet to concede in the league this season.