Arsenal have rejected a £30m ($38m) offer from Liverpool for the transfer of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Anfield. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea but he has rejected a £40m ($52m) move to the Blues citing a preference to join Anfield despite an agreement over the fee between the Blues and Arsenal.

Standard Sport reports that the Gunners are waiting for the Reds to match Chelsea's bid for the player and are willing for a better offer from Jurgen Klopp's side. Chamberlain's primary reason for wanting to leave the club is to play more regularly in his preferred central midfield role and feels that a move to Stamford Bridge will not do him any good in changing his role in the squad.

Arsenal are keen on a deal to be completed before the transfer window closes on Thursday night (31 August), but will hold out for the right offer before making their decision. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also unwilling to pay over the odds for a player in his final year in contract but are expected to come back with a better offer to force Arsene Wenger's hand.

However, the report states that should a move fail to materalise this summer, the English midfielder will see out the final 11 months of his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer, with the Gunners not looking to force him out just yet.

The former Southampton icon has made 198 competitive appearances for Arsenal since arriving six years ago, yet it appears that he has become disillusioned with life in north London despite starting regularly in 2017. Oxlade-Chamberlain has mostly been deployed as a wing-back by Wenger in recent times where he has played in all his three league starts this season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently with the England national team at St George's Park preparing for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.