Victor Lindelof has revealed how a phone call from Jose Mourinho convinced him to join Manchester United from Benfica.

The two clubs agreed a £30.7m ($39.1m) fee for the transfer of the defender on 10 June. Four days later, the 22-year-old completed his switch to Old Trafford after agreeing a four-year deal with the Red Devils.

Mourinho is looking to strengthen his squad for the 2017/18 season and the Swedish international was his first signing of the summer transfer window. Lindelof explained the reasons why the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager wanted him at United and an opportunity to work under the Portuguese tactician convinced him to join the 20-time English champions.

"We talked on the phone. He told me about the club and everything around it. He also talked about how he looks at me and why he wants me at the club," Lindelof told Aftonbladet, as quoted by the Independent.

Speaking to MUTV, he added: " It feels great. I'm very, very happy to be here at this great club so I couldn't be happier. I've spoken to him [Mourinho]. It was a good chat. It's very important for me to hear what he has to say.

"It feels great to know the coach wants you to finally be here. It makes me very happy. He's a great coach and for me to be able to work with him is a great opportunity for me."

Lindelof will be the first of a few signings to arrive at United in the summer transfer window. Mourinho has set his sights on signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to bolster his strike force for the new season.

According to Goal.com, United and Real are close to agreeing a fee for the transfer of the Spain international. The two clubs were involved in negotiations over the fee for the striker and the talks have dragged on for a while.

However, the Premier League giants are confident of agreeing a fee with the Champions League and the La Liga winners for Morata. He is due to be married to fiancee Alice Campello in Venice on 17 June, meaning the 24-year-old will complete his United medical next week.