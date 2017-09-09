Here is your round-up of the biggest video gaming news stories from the past seven days, including the anticipated launch of Destiny 2, Bungie's online co-operative and competitive sci-fi shooter which is sure to be one of the biggest hits of 2017.

Elsewhere Rockstar Games announced a new, remastered version of Team Bondi's cult detective game LA Noire for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Certain cases will also be split off for a virtual reality version coming to HTC Vive.

Bluehole Inc announced that early access hit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds sensationally passed the 10 million sales mark a little over five months after its initial release in March.

Destiny 2 launches on PS4 and Xbox One

Destiny 2 is out now on PS4 and Xbox One with the PC version set to release on 24 October. Bungie's hit shooter arrives three years after the original, which introduced a new kind of online-only shooter based around a cohesive world of co-op and competitive play.

The shooter sees humanity's Guardians robbed of their powers after a faction of an alien race called the Cabal – The Red Legion – invades Earth's Last City with their sights set on the mysterious Traveller looming above it.

Developer Bluehole has announced that PC early access hit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has now passed 10 million units sold worldwide, less than a month after the studio announced the game had passed the 7 million milestone.

The game, which sees 100 players compete in a Battle Royale-esque scenario across a huge 8x8km island, was first released on 23 March, making its incredible success even more remarkable.

If it wasn't clear enough already that the game is a legit phenomenon, it certainly should be now.

LA Noire remasters announced for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and HTC Vive

Rockstar Games has announced that 2011 detective game LA Noire is to be rereleased on 14 November for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Certain cases from the game will also be used as the basis for a separate VR game for the HTC Vive headset.

Originally developed by Team Bondi – which has since closed down – the game is an open world mystery set in late 1940s Los Angeles .