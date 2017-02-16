Australian singer Greg Gould has released a cover of En Vogue's 1996 hit Don't Let Go – with a short but heartbreaking film telling the true stories of abuse experienced by LGBT couples.

The video shows a man harassed at a bus stop for wearing a rainbow wristband, which reflects Gould's own case of public harassment, as well as a couple rejected by family and a man being forced out of his partner's hospital room after an attempted suicide.

In another scene, a drag queen is attacked in the street after being forced to walk home.

The film has been viewed more than five million times since Gould posted it on his Facebook page, with thousands of shares and comments in support of the message.

The end of the clip reflects the ongoing battle to legalise same-sex marriage in Gould's native Australia.

Speaking to Gay Star News, Gould said he was inspired to create the video because of the incidents he and friends had experienced.

"I was standing at that bus stop, my friend was kicked out of his partner's hospital room," he said.

Gould, 28, was a runner-up on Australia's Got Talent in 2013.