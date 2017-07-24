Someone should tell Vinnie Jones the strength of a man cannot be judged by how many foxes he slaughters pic.twitter.com/fFHN5MmWtW

Ex-footballer and actor, Vinnie Jones has claimed that he was hacked after a Tweet from his account boasting of killing around 100 foxes in one night caused a huge uproar on social media.

A number of people took a screenshot of the the tweet, which was unavailable on Jones' account when IBTimes UK went to find it, and read: "A real night lamping #foxes" before asking "anyone beat this ???" The screenshots also show that the tweet mentioned a UK shooting organisation and an online TV show about "British hunting, shooting and fishing".

"I have just woke to see these tweets with fox pics ," Jones said in a tweet on Monday morning, "this is a hack ive never seen this pic in my life and did NOT twwet [sic] it is a HACK !!!!!"

A few hours later he wrote: "I am very sorry for the distress this HACKED picture has caused everyone i DONOT condone it in anyway".

Jones is a noted fan of hunting. In an interview with Shooting UK in July, Jones talked about his love of 'lamping' - a kind of night-time hunt that often targets foxes and is still legal in the UK.

"Lamping is probably my favourite," Jones told the website, "I've spent a lot of money on customising my Land Rover for lamping. If the farmer has a fox problem I love going out and dealing with it for him."

In April, Jones tweeted a picture which appeared to show a fox that he had shot dead.

IBTimes UK asked a representative for Jones for comment but did not receive a reply by the time of publication.

The League Against Cruel Sports captioned a screenshot of the fox tweet by saying: "The joy expressed here highlights the true nature of this activity, which is killing wildlife for fun & has nothing to do with fox control."

A number of users on social media expressed their distain at Jones for the tweet using graphic language.