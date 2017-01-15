India hauled back England in stunning fashion to seal a three wicket win in the first one-day international in Pune. Having been reduced to 63-4, Virat Kohli inspired his side with a marvellous 122 as the hosts reached their target of 351 with 11 balls to spare.

England made 350-7 in their 50 overs with Jason Roy getting them off to a fantastic start, reaching 50 from 36 balls. While Alex Hales departed for just six, Roy formed an effective partnership with Joe Root, before the latter was stumped for 73 by MS Dhoni.

Eoin Morgan (28) and Joss Butler (31) were unable to kick on but Root remained patient, registering 78 before he hammered Jasprit Bumrah's slow delivery into the waiting Hardik Pandya at midwicket.

Ben Stokes however stepped in to ensure England's intensity didn't drop off, hitting 62 from 40 balls as the tourists took 105 from their final eight overs to set what looked to be a formidable target for India.

Their efforts to meet that target got off to an inauspicious start when Shikhar Dhawan departed for 1 before KL Rahul's went for eight.

Yuvraj Singh (15) joined them when his edge was comfortably caught by Buttler. Dhoni, who retired as India's ODI and Twenty20 captain prior to this series, also suffered an early exit, caught out by a short ball from Jake Ball.

Trailing 63-4, India turned to the man who succeeded Dhoni as captain in Kohli, who led his side out of the mire along with Kedar Jadhav. The skipper secured his century off 93 balls with Jadhav keeping in touching distance with him, hitting triple figures off just 65 balls.

Kohli's brilliant innings were brought to an end when a delivery from Stokes was collected by David Willey at cover, with Jadhav (120) following shortly after.

There were some nerves when Ravindra Jadeja departed for just 13 thanks to another wicket from Ball but Pandya steadied the ship, hitting an unbeaten 40 to guide India over the finishing line.