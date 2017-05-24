US President Donald Trump condemned the perpetrators behind the tragic Manchester Arena terror attack on Monday (22 May) by branding them "evil losers of life". The deadly suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert killed at least 22 people and injured scores. The Islamic State (Isis) claimed responsibility for Britain's deadliest terror attack in over a decade.

Many social media users criticised Trump's choice of words as superficial, childish and more akin to something you would likely hear in a playground than from a world leader.

"So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life," Trump said in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. "I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name.

"I will call them, from now on, losers, because that's what they are. They're losers. And we'll have more of them. But they're losers. Just remember that.

"This wicked ideology must be obliterated – and I mean completely obliterated – and the innocent life must be protected. All civilised nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right our citizens to live in safety and in peace."

Reacting to the president's description of the attackers, one Twitter user wrote: "Donald Trump has a vocabulary of a 3-year-old," one Twitter user wrote. Another wrote: "I miss having an intelligent, articulate president instead of a middle school bully."

"This is supposed to be our leader? 'Losers' is the best he can do??? The nation's English teachers bow their heads in shame," one user tweeted.

Another tweeted: "It's depressing that Trump's vocabulary is so limited he uses the same descriptor for an annoying person on twitter and a mass murder."

23 people die in a terrorist attack & the most our president can come up with is that they're an "evil loser." Like what in the world — LB (@lex_banks) May 24, 2017

BREAKING: trump calls UK concert bombing suspect, who killed 22 people, â€œevil loserâ€; leaves terrorist organizations "emotionally scarred" — Own Your Meh (@TheAlexNevil) May 23, 2017

Guys everything is fine now, Trump called the terrorist an "evil loser". Won't be anymore trouble after that telling off. — Gwynbleidd (@TheEpicWolf) May 24, 2017

evil loser is now my go to insult for everyone. — Joey Crack (@J_Treen) May 24, 2017

'Evil losers': Memo to Loser-in-Chief Trump, You're speaking to the free world, not just your dirt dumb bigot base. You're an embarassment! — Bill Madden (@activist360) May 23, 2017

I would say an "evil loser" is one who takes the safety net away from the children and most vulnerable in America. Trump's budget is this. — WeHearVoicesOutThere (@WeHearPodcast) May 23, 2017

I'm sorry but Trump calling the attacker an "evil loser" just shows what a child he is can he get a professional to write his tweets please — Ennun (@ennunanaiurov) May 23, 2017

An evil loser. Jesus Christ. This is something a child would say, not the president of the USA. https://t.co/DO9tCwrf2Y — AÃ­ne ðŸŒº (@ainemagu) May 23, 2017

Trump calls Manchester attacker an "evil loser." In past he also called these people losers: Rosie Oâ€™Donnell, Mark Cuban,Graydon Carter+Cher — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) May 23, 2017

Mirror, mirror on the wall who is the bigliest evil loser of them all? pic.twitter.com/SxDVK1O2GL — Mimi LeRoche (@MimiLeroch) May 23, 2017

@CBSNews He forgot to say "Nanny Nanny Boo Boo" — Living Proof (@Gbell76) May 23, 2017

@CBSNews Sounds as though he is denouncing a poorly behaved little league team. He is such an embarrassment. — Riversong (@kdbk42) May 23, 2017

@ehlers5150_tom @CBSNews Does he think that calling them "losers" will embarrass them, frighten them? Despair at the stupidity and shallowness. — Riversong (@kdbk42) May 23, 2017

@SkyNewsBreak That makes us all feel better!! Thanks Donald — James Anderson (@JimiAnderson12) May 23, 2017

@CNN Wow, strong words, I'm sure he invented the term "losers"... He could call them "poopie-heads"... That would be an extremely crushing blow. — Thomas Marsh (@thomasmarshart) May 23, 2017

"Evil losers in life." -Donald Trump

Is he the president of a high school's senior class or our country? What a god damn idiot. — LC (@RagstoRegan) May 23, 2017

Trump: "what should i say Sean?"

Spicer: "Insult them like a 6 yr old"

Trump: "Ill call them evil loser meanies"

Spicer: "That'll get em!!" https://t.co/AAqHG5SAHU — Josh ðŸ‹ (@ShuaClark) May 23, 2017