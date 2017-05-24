US President Donald Trump condemned the perpetrators behind the tragic Manchester Arena terror attack on Monday (22 May) by branding them "evil losers of life". The deadly suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert killed at least 22 people and injured scores. The Islamic State (Isis) claimed responsibility for Britain's deadliest terror attack in over a decade.
Many social media users criticised Trump's choice of words as superficial, childish and more akin to something you would likely hear in a playground than from a world leader.
"So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life," Trump said in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. "I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name.
"I will call them, from now on, losers, because that's what they are. They're losers. And we'll have more of them. But they're losers. Just remember that.
"This wicked ideology must be obliterated – and I mean completely obliterated – and the innocent life must be protected. All civilised nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right our citizens to live in safety and in peace."
Reacting to the president's description of the attackers, one Twitter user wrote: "Donald Trump has a vocabulary of a 3-year-old," one Twitter user wrote. Another wrote: "I miss having an intelligent, articulate president instead of a middle school bully."
"This is supposed to be our leader? 'Losers' is the best he can do??? The nation's English teachers bow their heads in shame," one user tweeted.
Another tweeted: "It's depressing that Trump's vocabulary is so limited he uses the same descriptor for an annoying person on twitter and a mass murder."