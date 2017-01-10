In the days after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint, questions were immediately raised about her security and entourage. Now fresh details are starting to emerge about those arrested by French police in connection to the heist, and there may be evidence of an inside job.

Back in October, The Keeping up with the Kardashians star was robbed at gunpoint her luxury apartment in the French capital. Five masked men dressed stormed their way into her bedroom – she was bound and gagged, and the assailants made off with $11m (£8.5m) worth of jewellery including her wedding ring.

ABC reports that amongst the 17 people was a limo driver the Kardashian family had used in Paris. A total of 14 are men and three are women – the oldest being 72 years old – were taken into custody, it was revealed on 9 January.

When news broke of the incident, the mother-of-two's former bodyguard Steve Stanulis suggested it may have been a inside job and blamed Kardashian for flaunting her wealth on social media.

"I would say it's either an inside job or publicity stunt," he told Page Sic. "That hotel is so secure, somebody must have tipped them off that she was alone inside, or shown them a way in.

"When I worked with them, Kanye would ask me to walk 10 feet behind him, which makes it so hard for anyone working their security to do anything if someone lunges at them. There were numerous times he'd try to ditch his security. He'd jump in a car and tell me to take a taxi."

Meanwhile, Kardashian has kept a low profile in recent weeks, only returning to social media on 4 January after a three-month break. Recalling her harrowing ordeal during this season's Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she broke down in tears. "They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."