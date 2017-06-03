France's foreign ministry has issued a video debunking some claims the White House made as US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of America from the Paris climate change agreement.

Trump pulled out of the Paris climate deal and the rest of the world is mad about it

In a speech delivered on 1 June, Trump argued that the current deal puts the US at a disadvantage and called for a fresh round of negotiations to reach a new, "fairer" accord.

The move stirred criticism, with world leaders, climate change experts and rights groups expressing disappointment.

However, the White House defended Trump's decision and posted on Twitter a video explaining the reasons behind the withdrawal.

"The Paris Accord is a bad deal for Americans, and @POTUS' action today is keeping his promise to put American workers first," read the post that accompanies the video.

In response, France's foreign ministry posted a 44-second-long video on Twitter and said: "We've seen the @WhiteHouse video about the #ParisAccord. We disagree – so we've changed it. #MakeThePlanetGreatAgain."

The French clip shows the White House version of the video with juxtaposed comments to disprove the claims.

Among other things, the French video says that the $3bn (£2.3bn) that former US Presdent Barack Obama pledged to the Green Climate Fund is "less per capita than many other countries including Germany, France, the UK and Sweden". The fund aims to help developing countries implement strategies to tackle the effects of climate change.

Trump's decision prompted Italy, France and Germany to immediately issue a joint statement stressing that the current deal - a "cornerstone in the cooperation between our countries" - cannot be renegotiated.

French President Emmanuel Macron labelled Trump's decision a mistake and called on climate change scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs to go to France to continue their work. "They will find in France a second homeland," he said.

Under the Obama administration, the US was one of the countries that signed the agreement committing to mitigating the effects of global warming by, among other things, keeping the global temperature rise below an average of 2C (3.6F) by the end of the century.