In a new video, Nasa has showcased how the Space Launch System (SLS) – the largest and the most powerful rocket ever to be built by the agency – might lift off from the ground.

The agency shared an animated video depicting the fiery blast-off of the SLS vehicle, which it says will launch crews of up to four astronauts in Orion spacecraft on "missions to explore multiple, deep-space destinations, including Mars" with its unprecedented capabilities.

According to a report in Popular Mechanics, the SLS will redefine deep space travel with its ability to carry huge payloads. But, that won't be possible for a few more years as the vehicle is still in the development phase and won't take off any time before 2019. The original launch of the vehicle was scheduled for 2016.

The first configuration of SLS vehicle, dubbed Block 1, will be powered by twin five-segment solid rocket boosters and four RS-25 liquid propellant engines, and a modified version of an existing upper stage. The 322-ft vehicle will stand taller than the statue of liberty and weigh around 5.75 million pounds, with the fuel included.

As for power, Nasa says, SLS vehicle will produce a total thrust of 8.8 million pounds, which is equivalent to more than 160,000 Corvette engines and 15% more than the thrust generated by the Saturn V rocket.

Recently, the agency had announced that the four engines of the SLS vehicle are ready to be assembled for 'green-run' testing, which would be the final test of the engines and the entire core stage before the vehicle blasts-off.