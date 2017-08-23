Earlier this year, Professor Robert E Kelly became an online sensation after the hilarious clip of his BBC interview being hijacked by his children with went viral. Now ITV has discovered exactly what happens when you give a boisterous toddler free reign during the lunchtime news broadcast.

Alistair Stewart had an unexpected distraction when he attempted to interview a mother about her children's milk allergies live on ITV Lunchtime News at 1pm on Wednesday (23 August).

As he discussed simple guidelines for checking for allergies in babies with mother Lucy Wronka, her daughter Iris decided to turn the studio into her playground.

While her brother remained seated beside their mother as Stewart asked him questions about the food he couldn't eat, Iris decided to get up and mount the desk.

She took centre stage as she caught the crew off guard by sitting directly in front of the camera and even had time to high-five Stewart.

However, the veteran journalist managed to keep his composure and calmly informed viewers that Iris "will do whatever she chooses to do for the next couple of minutes", before continuing with the interview.

As he wrapped the segment, Stewart made light of Iris stealing his thunder. "Mary Nightingale, I think, will have a more peaceful time at 6.30," he joked as he struggled to suppress a smile. "From all of us, a very good afternoon to you."

The amusing moment left viewers in stitches with many applauding the 65-year-old newscaster for having the patience of a saint. "TODDLER TAKEOVER! Best lunchtime news ever. Well done @ alstewitn for holding fort!" one person tweeted while another wrote: "@alstewitn @itvnews dealt with that lunchtime news V well, if anyone needs their day cheering up get on @itvhub now ."

A third added: "Child casually clambering all over the news desk whilst Alistair Stewart gets on with it #itvnews #pro #neverworkwithchildrenoranimals."