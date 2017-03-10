Ari Schultz, a five-year-old boy from Boston, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect while he was still in the womb.

For the last few years, he has been living in and out of the Boston Children's Hospital for treatment. Ari was the first person to ever undergo two successful heart surgeries before he was even born - and he has had several major open heart operations.

"For the last 5 years Ari lived an eventful life both inside and outside the hospital," his parents wrote on their family website.

"Life-wise, he's a rabid sports fan and loves being on the Assumption College Baseball team, is mesmerised discovering the world Harry Potter, adores his sister Lexi and brother Eli, and is an all around good kid."

On March 3, after 211 days of waiting, Ari's parents found out he was finally getting a new heart. His parents, Mike and Erica, filmed the moving moment they told their son.

"So I can go home tomorrow?" Ari asks, holding back tears.

"Not tomorrow, but soon after," his dad replies.

Ari's parents posted an update on their website a week later, saying the transplant was a success and he was in a stable condition.

"Ari's first year is likely to be challenging. After we go home, we'll be back at the hospital several times a week at first, then several times a month. He'll have regular caths and biopsies, and tons of other tests and checks," his parents wrote.

"Home life should be pretty normal (as normal as it gets at our house) assuming he's feeling okay."