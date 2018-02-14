A passenger who complained about having to sit next to a woman and her baby on a plane in the US was kicked off the flight after threatening the job of a cabin crew member.

Marissa Rundell, who was travelling with her eight-month-old son, Mason, from New York to Syracuse, 250 miles north of the Big Apple, on a Delta Airlines flight on 6 February, said the passenger became irate as soon as she stepped on the plane.

"She was the last one to get on the plane and I was in the second to last row of the plane," Rundell was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"She came to the back and slammed her bags down. She said 'This is f*****g ridiculous. It's bulls**t having to sit in the back of the plane.'"

The 19-year-old mother asked her fellow passenger to refrain from swearing in front of her baby, but she claimed she was completely ignored as the unidentified woman continued to complain instead.

"I said again 'please watch your language'. She told me to shut the f**k up and shove it. That's when the flight attendant came over and asked what the problem was," Rundell said.

While the flight attendant – who was identified only by the name Tabitha – arrived to placate the passenger, the argument escalated instead.

Footage recorded by Rundell herself shows the stewardess asking the irate woman what the issue is, before telling her to calm down and remain in her seat after the passenger had demanded to move to a different one.

This enraged the woman even more and the flight attendant eventually agreed to offer her a seat on the next flight, to which the passenger replied: "I can't".

At this point, she then slammed her belongings on the floor and demanded to know the stewardess' full name.

Tabitha politely obliged, adding her employee number as well, only for the woman to reply: "Thank you Tabitha, you may not have a job tomorrow."

The stewardess can then be heard stating she wants the woman to get off the plane immediately. The angry woman tried to talk her out of it, but the flight attendant stood her ground and after explaining the issue to a gate agent, asked him to remove the passenger from the plane.

The video ends with the irate woman apologising to Tabitha. "I'm sorry, I was really stressed out," she can be heard saying.

Rundell added that the passenger then tried to talk her way out of being kicked off the plane by the gate agent, but to no avail. "Ten minutes later she came back and got her things and was again swearing up a storm saying they will all regret kicking her off the plane."