Apple's 175-acre "spaceship" campus in Cupertino has been captured in a spectacular bird's eye view – incredible drone footage that shows a nearly-complete Apple Park and its lush green landscape.

As the footage, posted by filmmaker Duncan Sinfield showcases, the brand new headquarters of the company have come a long way from starting off as a dusty donut-shaped structure in the last four years. Much of the inner part of the ring – the 2.8 million-square-foot main building – now features lush green trees and pathways where Apple employees would be strolling around in the future.

"The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment," Apple CEO Tim Cook said last year. The main building is topped with solar panels, which allows the entire campus to run on renewable energy.

While the outer part of the ring still appears to be barren, the absence of any large construction equipment in the video suggests Apple is giving final touches to the sprawling structure, 9to5Mac reported.

The video also gives a quick peek at the subterranean Steve Jobs theatre which opened last year in September with the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Named after the company's late co-founder Steve Jobs, the 1,000-seat auditorium features 20-foot-tall glass panes and a metallic carbon-fibre roof, which has been described as the largest ever made by Apple.

The project, which kicked off in 2014, was the Jobs' long-time ambition. "Steve's vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us," Cook said last year. "He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come."