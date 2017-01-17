Theresa May warned the EU that it would be an "act of calamitous self harm" if the bloc was to offer the UK what she called a punitive Brexit deal.

The British prime minister made the remarks as she unveiled her much-awaited 12-point Brexit plan to diplomats and politicians in central London on Tuesday (17 January 2017).

The address at the Foreign Office's Lancaster House comes around two months before the prime minister plans to invoke Article 50 – the mechanism to break from Brussels – and trigger talks with the EU.

The Conservative premier also ruled out a "half-in, half-out" split from the economic and political bloc following the UK's vote to leave the EU in last year's referendum on 23 June.