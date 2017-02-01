Like many American entertainers, Jon Stewart isn't a fan of President Donald Trump. Having stayed uncharacteristically silent since the real estate mogul was sworn into office, the chat show host made his feelings known during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Sporting a toupee made out of a furry animal and a red tie so long it dragged on the floor, Stewart vented his frustration at the state of the world since Election Day. "America now finally has an official language. The new official language of the United States is 'baloney', he declared.

Stewart then proceeded to announce some mock executive orders, which included transporting the Great Wall of China to the Mexico border.

"It has been 11 days. The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public. The reason I, Donald J Trump, am exhausting is that every instinct and fibre of my pathological self-regard calls me to abuse of power.

"I want, no deserve, not just your respect, but your adoration—parades with the tanks, and the synchronized dancing. Why can't they train 10,000 doves to spell out 'Trump' in the clouds? How hard could it be? They're already flying!

"I, Donald J Trump, am exhausting, because it is going to take relentless stamina, vigilance and every institutional check and balance this great country can muster to keep me, Donald J Trump, from going full Palpatine, with the lightning coming out of the fingertips. We have never faced this before. Purposeful, vindictive chaos. But perhaps therein lies the saving grace of my, Donald J Trump's, presidency."

Although the majority of his appearance was dedicated to his satirising Trump, The TV veteran who stepped down as host of The Daily Show in 2015, broke character briefly to remind viewers that: "No one action will be adequate. All actions will be necessary.

"If we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight, and somehow come through this presidency calamity-less, and constitutionally, partially, intact, then I, Donald J Trump, will have demonstrated the greatness of America, just not the way I thought I was going to."