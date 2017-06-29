All eyes are usually on Little Mix whenever they take to the stage, but when the group performed at the Twickenham Stoop on 26 June, it was a pair of dancing dads that stole the show.

Neil Cooley took his daughter, Isla, to see Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall live and ended up having just as much fun as his daughter.

In the clip shared online, the father-daughter duo can be seen rocking out to the music alongside Isla's friend, Biz, and her father.

The adorable video, which has already had 14,000 retweets, shows the little girls on their dad's shoulders as the four of them face the stage and sing along to the group's hit, Touch.

Cooley gets extra cool points for proudly sporting a Little Mix T-shirt and the online community is already praising the dads for going above and beyond to put a smile on their daughter's faces.

"Points for keeping a drink in hand and bouncing your little girls on your shoulder. Also double points for the dad wearing LM merch," one commentator said while another added: "If this isn't my future husband and child then I've done something wrong."

The band also reacted to the viral clip writing on Twitter: "This has made my day thank you, glad you all enjoyed it! xjadex"

This is not the first time a concertgoers fancy footwork has impressed at a Little Mix gig. Earlier in June, fans launched an appeal to find a mystery man who was caught on camera shaking a leg on the balcony during the Black Magic hitmaker's concert at Kingsholm stadium, Gloucester.