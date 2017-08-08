Brazil Under-20 international Richarlison has completed his move to Watford from Fluminense after been granted the work permit. Chelsea and Manchester United were also said to be interested in the 20-year-old winger but Marcos Silva's side have won the race for his signature in a deal reportedly worth between £11and £13m.

Richarlison has attracted the attention of a number of European clubs since joining Fluminense from second-tier side America Mineiro in December 2015. The pacy winger scored 19 goals in 67 games for the Brazilian top flight side and also netted further two in eight appearances with the Brazil Under-20 international side.

Ajax looked on the pole position to win the race for his signature earlier in the summer but in July the Daily Mail reported that Chelsea were preparing a late swoop to lure him to Antonio Conte's side ahead of the new season.

Manchester United have also been linked with the Brazilian wunderkind in recent times but earlier this month it emerged that Watford were set to beat the competition from both Premier League giants.

The Hornets have now confirmed the news after the Brazil Under-20 was been granted the work permit to play in the Premier League.

"Brazilian attacker Richarlison has signed for Watford on a five-year deal" Waford have confirmed. "The Hornets have beaten off strong competition to secure the services of the highly-rated 20-year-old, following a successful work permit application."

Richarlison becomes the Watford's sixth signing of the Summer following the arrivals of Tom Cleverley (Everton), Will Hughes (Derby County) Daniel Bachmann (Stoke City) Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea) and Kiko Femenia (Alaves). The Brazilian protege is the most expensive signing made by the Silva since replacing Walter Mazzarri.

Meanwhile, IBTimes UK revealed last week that the Hornets has also made an enquiry to Liverpool about the availability of Alberto Moreno, with Silva having earmarked the signing of a left-back to provide competition for 33-year-old Jose Holebas as a priority target for the coming season.