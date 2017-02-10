Tom Cleverley has signalled his desire to join Watford from Everton permanently in the summer, confirming his happiness at Vicarage Road. Walter Mazzarri's men have not lost any of the games Cleverley has played in during his second spell at the club, and the former Manchester United starlet is enjoying a new lease of life after a disappointing spell at Goodison Park.

Cleverley fell down the pecking order under Ronald Koeman at Everton during the first half of the season. With the arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin and the emergence of Tom Davies, Cleverley's playing days at Goodison Park are all but over, and the 27-year-old seems to be aware of that.

"There's obviously a lot of midfielders at Everton now, I'm really enjoying my football here and playing, we're getting some good results, so hopefully I can be here for longer than that," said Cleverley, as quoted by Sky Sports. "At the minute I'm just taking each game as it comes."

Cleverley was brought to Everton by Roberto Martinez in the summer of 2015 and was subsequently shoehorned into a left-wing position by the Catalonian, whose dreadful reign was ultimately brought to an end in May last year. The Basingstoke-born midfielder, who reached the FA Cup final with Aston Villa two years ago, does not think his spell at Everton was as fruitful as it perhaps could have been but is glad to be getting his career back on track with Watford, who have the option to buy him for £8m at the end of the campaign.

"I had to play out on the left and sometimes I didn't do myself justice out there," added Cleverley, who first played for Watford in 2009. "There were a couple of games I could pick out where I didn't play my best football. But I'm enjoying it here, playing central midfield and hopefully that can continue."