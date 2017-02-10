Everton and West Ham United have made approaches for Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna and are both exploring the possibility of signing the France international in the summer. Sagna's contract at The Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the current campaign and City are yet to offer him a new deal.

The 33-year-old has struggled with injuries and has so far only managed to make 11 Premier League starts this season. With questions surrounding City's ageing defence Sagna's future is far from certain and Le10 Sport, quoted by SportWitness, claims that Everton and West Ham have made contact over a potential summer move. Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are also monitoring the former Arsenal defender's availability and could try to tempt him with a move back to France.

Everton already have one of the Premier League's strongest right-backs on their roster in the form of Seamus Coleman, who has long been linked with a move to Manchester United. The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international has also attracted interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in recent seasons, but he seemingly harbours no ambitions of leaving Goodison Park and is a potential candidate to succeed veteran Phil Jagielka as Everton captain.

Ronald Koeman is keen to bring the average age of his squad down so a move for Sagna would make little sense. The Everton boss already has an able deputy for Coleman in young starlet Mason Holgate, who is also equally comfortable when operating at centre-back.

West Ham have struggled for personnel at right-back and are yet to find a feasible solution for the position. Sam Byram has not established himself at The London Stadium since moving from Leeds United last year, summer signing Alvaro Arbeloa does not look fit for purpose and has made just four appearances in all competitions while Michail Antonio is much more effective when deployed in an attacking role.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola used Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho as a makeshift right-back against Swansea City and has been heavily linked with a move for Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, though the Spaniard recently signed a new long-term deal at The Emirates Stadium. Sagna, who turns 34 on 14 February, played for Arsenal for seven seasons and could be interested in returning to London with West Ham.

Sagna was not in Manchester City's squad as they edged out Swansea 2-1 last weekend and will hope to be included in his side's squad when they travel to face Bournemouth on Monday night.