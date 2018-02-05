Live 20.00 GMT - Watford vs Chelsea Chelsea travel to Vicarage Road for Monday Night Football seeking to bounce back from a dreadful 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on transfer deadline day

The Blues slipped to fourth place in the Premier League following Liverpool's chaotic 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, one point ahead of fifth

Under-pressure Antonio Conte could include new signings Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri in his squad this evening, but Andreas Christensen and Alvaro Morata remain sidelined

Ross Barkley was reported to have suffered a hamstring injury last week, though David Luiz and Willian are back in training

New Watford manager Javi Gracia is still searching for his first win in charge of the injury-plagued Hornets after an FA Cup defeat to Southampton was followed by a goalless draw at Stoke

The hosts, who possess the worst home record in the top-flight, have amassed just six points from 12 matches and are without a win against tonight's opponents in any competition since 1999

1 min 19:46 Addressing claims that his position is under threat during Friday's pre-match press conference, Conte, who is under contact for another 18 months, challenged the Chelsea board to back him publicly... I must be honest, there were these type of rumours and speculation [that he might be sacked] even after the first game of the season when we lost against Burnley. Maybe I'd like the club to prepare a statement for me, no? To say they trust me in my work and my job. But, at the same time, I know this never happened in the past, so why should I hope for something different? But, for sure, I'd like to have a statement of support against this speculation. The challenge is that, in the past, this never happened. So it's a big challenge [for the board] to change the approach now. But, for sure, I'd be glad. [via the Guardian]

23 min 19:24 As expected, there is no Barkley in tonight's Chelsea squad and it will be interesting to hear what Conte has to say about his latest setback.

28 min 19:19 Chelsea TV say the Spaniard, who has yet to miss a Premier League game so far this season, is nursing a minor muscle injury... Marcos Alonsoâ€™s absence from tonight's game is precautionary. #WATCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 5, 2018

31 min 19:16 No Marcos Alonso for Chelsea, who hand a recall to Victor Moses. Christensen and Barkley are replaced by Luiz and Willian as Conte continues to deploy a false nine. Giroud and Emerson are both included as substitutes. Callum Hudson-Odoi keeps his spot on the bench, but Ethan Ampadu misses out.

34 min 19:13 Two changes from Watford, who switch to a back three, with Dutch duo Daryl Janmaat and Marvin Zeegelaar replacing the injured Christian Kabasele and Cleverley. It appears that Ndong actually has completed his suspension as he joins fellow new signing Dodi Lukebakio and 18-year-old defender Joy Mukena on the bench. Another youngster, midfielder Carl Stewart, drops out of the matchday squad.

1 hr 18:42 New arrivals Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri could both feature in Chelsea's squad tonight, while Brazilians David Luiz and Willian have returned to training after injury. Andreas Christensen and Alvaro Morata remain sidelined and it was reported over the weekend that Ross Barkley had suffered another hamstring problem at Cobham, the severity of which is currently unknown.

1 hr 18:36 Watford have been plagued by injuries throughout this rotten spell and are still without Heurelho Gomes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Younes Kaboul, Miguel Britos, Kiko Femenia, Craig Cathcart, Molla Wague and Will Hughes. Tom Cleverley is questionable after he limped off on his return from a hamstring problem at Stoke, while new signing Didier Ndong - who arrived on loan from Sunderland on deadline day - remains suspended.