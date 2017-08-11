Liverpool kick start their 2017/18 campaign with a trip to Vicarage Road as the Reds take on Watford on 12 August. Jurgen Klopp saw his side start the last season with a 4-3 victory over Arsenal and the German manager will be looking for nothing less than a win on Saturday.

The Merseyside club have added Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah to their attack, while Liverpool have strengthened their back four by signing left-back Andrew Robertson from Hull City.

Klopp's side were in the title race for the first half of the 2016/17 season. However, a disappointing run in January saw them drop down the table and eventually the Reds were out of the title race.

Liverpool finished fourth last term and the former Borussia Dortmund manager will be looking to help his side to challenge for the title this season. IBTimes UK looks at Liverpool's possible lineup to face Watford on Saturday.

Belgium international Simon Mignolet is likely to start ahead of Loris Karius in between the posts. With Nathaniel Clyne recovering from hamstring injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to get the nod to start in the right-back position.

Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are likely to form the centre-back pairing, while Robertson could make his Premier League debut against Watford. Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can are likely to play in the centre of the pitch and captain Jordan Henderson could be made to play in an advanced role, especially with Philippe Coutinho doubtful to face Watford.

Summer signing Salah, along with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will be Liverpool's attacking trio.

Liverpool's predicted XI to face Watford: Simon Mignolet; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Andrew Robertson; Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.