Wayne Rooney believes his goalscoring record at Manchester United might never be beaten, unless his former club signs world-class players like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Rooney became United's all-time leading scorer in January when he scored his 250th goal for the club with a late equaliser away against Stoke City, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's record which had stood for 44 years.

The 31-year-old added three more goals to his tally before bringing a 13-year spell at Old Trafford to an end, as he returned to his boyhood club Everton last month for an undisclosed fee.

While Rooney was an increasingly peripheral figure at United over the last couple of seasons, starting only 15 Premier League games last season, he understandably believes his record might never be broken.

"You never know, if they get someone like Messi or Ronaldo the record might get broken," he was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"But I think that in football now, players don't really tend to stay at clubs for that long. The only way I can see it being ­broken is if someone stays for the same period of time that I did.

"It's a great legacy to have left behind at United. I have got some great memories of a successful time for the club. It was great for me.

"I loved it there, loved working with the players, but it was the right time for me to move on and I feel I've certainly made the right decision."

Rooney lifted the League Cup and the Europa League in his last season at United, which brought his trophy tally at Old Trafford to 16 - including four Community Shields - but admitted breaking the goalscoring record was the highlight of his season.

"To score that goal against Stoke for United last season was a highlight for me ­because of what it meant. It was a huge moment for me.

"Winning the trophies was great, but it was tough at times because I didn't feel like I was part of winning the League Cup and Europa League.

"But it was a special moment to beat Sir Bobby. It was a proud moment."