Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen is excited to be working with a 'world star' in the form of Wayne Rooney and believes the former Manchester United captain is in great shape going into the new season.

Rooney, 31, rejoined his boyhood club earlier this month from the Red Devils, who waived their £10m valuation of the former England captain in order to help facilitate his departure and Romelu Lukaku's arrival from Goodison Park.

The former boy wonder has featured in both of Everton's pre-season games so far and looks in lean shape as Ronald Koeman's side prepare for their Europa League qualifier against either SK Brann or Ruzomberok next week.

Klaassen, a fellow new recruit after joining from Ajax last month, made no secret of his admiration for Manchester United's all-time top goalscorer and was delighted when he found out that Rooney was returning to Merseyside.

"We are talking about a world star," Klaassen told De Telegraaf, relayed by Sport Witness. "I thought it was great when I heard that he [Rooney] was coming here to strengthen us. He looks fit and can play football so well."

Everton veteran Gareth Barry echoed Klaassen's sentiments regarding Rooney. He believes the forward's experience and winning mentality will prove to be greatly influential in a dressing room brimming with young starlets such as Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman, who has impressed during the embryonic stages of pre-season.

"In terms of depth it's definitely the strongest," Barry told Everton's official website."Wayne coming in has added a lot of experience. He knows all about winning so that's a massive signing for us and a big signing for the dressing room.

"With the mixture of the energy and the young players we've got, experience as well, it's looking very good. At the same time we all know the Premier League is very competitive, there's a lot of money being spent on top players and we've got to get in amongst it."