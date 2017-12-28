Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool supporters to "forget" about Virgil van Dijk's exorbitant price tag, insisting that the current transfer market sets such high figures.

After months of speculation and a regrettable summer saga that included a public apology and rumours over an alleged illegal approach, the Reds confirmed on Wednesday evening (27 December) that they had finally reached an agreement with Southampton for centre-back Van Dijk to swap St Mary's for Anfield on a reported £180,000-a-week deal when the window re-opens for business on 1 January.

Some eyebrows have been raised over the rumoured £75m ($100.7m) world-record fee for a defender, particularly given that the Dutch international, dropped for Southampton's last three matches, has endured a difficult season under Mauricio Pellegrino after being slowly reintegrated into the first-team squad following a very public transfer request that led to him being ordered to train alone.

He also missed the last four months of the 2016-17 campaign through injury.

However, Klopp insists that he is not interested in the money and is evidently delighted to have secured the signing of such a highly-rated talent who should help to significantly bolster a much-maligned defence that have conceded 23 goals in 20 Premier League matches so far this term.

"Quality .... That's why we got him, that's why we were interested in him," he told Sky Sports. "It's quite difficult in this moment as he is technically still a player of Southampton.

"That's how it is. So I will have much more time and probably opportunities to talk about him. I can imagine people think 'wow' what a number it is. But of course for me it is not really interesting. We don't make the prices, the market makes the prices."

He added: "The first thing all Liverpool supporters should forget quite soon is the price. We only talk about the player and what he can bring in; the quality, the mentality, the character. All that stuff. That is why we are really happy about it."

Liverpool will be expected to complete more business throughout January, while Klopp has also been questioned as to whether or not he will permit any of the club's talented youngsters to leave on loan.

Asked regarding potential short-term exits for players such as Marko Grujic and Ben Woodburn in the New Year, he told Liverpool's official website: "We will see. These boys are all really close - much closer than you can see when I do the squad.

"We have to decide at one point if it makes sense that they stay. For a lot of them, it makes sense that they stay here because we need them. For a few, maybe it makes a little bit less sense.

"We will see – nothing is decided so far. We will see which clubs are asking and then we have to make a decision whether it is good for the boy or not and all these things. But, really, for most of them there will be no transfer window. They will stay here."