Donald Trump has been mocked by politicians and others on social media after he revealed he had abandoned plans to visit the UK next month.

Trump was billed to open the new US embassy, in Vauxhall, London, in late-February, but announced on Thursday morning that he had decided to cancel these plans.

The president, who hasn't visited the UK since the 22 June 2016, said the "reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!"

It was quickly pointed out that Barack Obama had nothing to do with the decision to move the US embassy, a decision that was in fact made during the George W Bush administration instead.

But on Twitter, Brits mocked the president for his decision to cancel his trip, which has been the subject of much controversy.

Parker Howard said: "Donald, London is a city steeped in culture and history. We celebrate and welcome good men and woman of all creeds no matter the colour of their skin or the colour of their flag. You'd really hate it here. Please stay away, forever. Yours, London."

LaDawn said: "Now what am I going to do with all the protest signs I've made?"

John Rain thought he had the real reason behind the volte-face saying: "But really it's because you are scared."

MPs who have previously debated in parliament about whether Trump should be awarded a full state visit or not, struggled to hold back their thoughts on the matter.

The former Labour leader, Ed Miliband doubted Trump's reasoning behind the ditched trip to London saying: "Nope it's because nobody wanted you to come. And you got the message."

Labour MP Chuka Umunna said that Britain didn't welcome Trump's views, he tweeted: "Nah....the reason is that we Brits aren't terribly welcoming of racists, misogynists and Islamophobes who promote hatred in our country."

The co-leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas simply said: "And they say that protest never changes anything..."

Trump has stoked anger in the UK since coming to power nearly a year ago.

He attacked the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in the wake of terror attacks in London, prompting the mayor to call for any visit by Trump to the UK to be called off.

Public disdain for Trump escalated further when he turned his anger on May.

She condemned him as being "wrong" to retweet posts by members of the far-right group Britain First.

Trump tweeted back: "Theresa May, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!"