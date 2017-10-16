Passengers have spoken of their terror at the moment when the plane they were on plunged 20,000 feet just after take-off,

The AirAsia flight was less than half an hour into its journey to Bali from Perth when it suddenly lost cabin pressure on Sunday (15 October).

Passengers on board Flight QZ535 adopted the brace position as the plane dropped altitude, and oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling.

One passenger, Leah, told Australia's Nine News how everyone started to panic and that "nobody told us what was going on"

"I actually picked up my phone and sent a text message to my family, just hoping that they would get it. We were all pretty much saying goodbye to each other. It was really upsetting."

Passenger Mark Bailey told Seven Network: "Hostesses started screaming: 'Emergency, emergency.' They just went hysterical."

"The panic was escalated because of the behaviour of staff who were screaming, looked tearful and shocked," Clare Askew told reporters at Perth airport.

"Now, I get it, but we looked to them for reassurance and we didn't get any, we were more worried because of how panicked they were."

AirAsia said its engineers were assessing the aircraft at Perth Airport

"The safety of our guests is our utmost priority. AirAsia Indonesia apologises for any inconvenience caused."

The flight has been subject to a number of incidents in recent months such as in July when a flight for Kuala Lumpur had to turn back after an explosion was said to have been heard. This incident followed one of its plans having to divert to Brisbane after a suspected bird strike.