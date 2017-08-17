Gary Barlow fans are in for a bit of luck in terms of reinvigorating their Nineties crush, because the singer's son is a dead ringer for his younger self.

The Take That star proved that his son has inherited his strapping good looks in his latest Instagram post which wishes his teen son a happy birthday. Posing topless with the tall lad, he captioned the shot: "Happy 17th Birthday Daniel Barlow".

The heartfelt family snap has garnered almost 16K likes in less than a day from his loyal followers, with many people in awe of Daniel's good looks.

One fan commented: "OMG!!!! How tall he is!?!!!! Hope he had a great bithday"

As another put: "A perfect combination of you and Dawn! Happy birthday"

A third added: "Happy 17th birthday Daniel@officialgarybarlow Ur as handsome as your dad"

A fourth said: "Wow Daniel really looks like is Dad x"

Good looking Daniel is the eldest son of Gary and his wife of 17 years, Dawn Andrews, who was a dancer on their 1995 Nobody Else Tour. The couple have two other children, daughters Emily, 15, and Daisy, eight. The family went through hard times after Dawn gave birth to a stillborn child, Poppy, in 2012.

Despite being one of Britain's most successful songwriters from the late Eighties and Nineties, Gary became the focus of media attention in recent years after becoming a television judge on talent shows. He served as head judge on The X Factor UK from 2011 to 2013 and Let It Shine in 2017.

He has also enjoyed success as a solo artist, achieving three number one singles, six top 10 singles and two number one albums.