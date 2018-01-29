US President Donald Trump's stance and remarks on climate change have once again left social media users shocked after he said polar ice caps have hit a "record level". In a 45-minute interview with Piers Morgan that was broadcast on ITV on Sunday night (29 January), Trump said the ice caps were "supposed to be gone by now", but instead they're "breaking records".

"The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they're setting records. They're at a record level," Trump said.

When asked if he believed in the existence of climate change, Trump seemed to have mixed up climate change and global warming.

"There is a cooling, and there's a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. Right? That wasn't working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place," Trump said.

Although climate change and global warming are connected, they are separate things with different meanings.

According to Nasa, global warming refers to the Earth's rising surface temperature due to rampant use of fossil fuels while climate change refers to the "broad range of global phenomena created predominantly by burning fossil fuels". Global warming is one of those phenomena while other changes include rising sea levels, extreme weather events and significant ice mass loss in Greenland, the Arctic, Antarctica and mountain glaciers across the globe.

Last year was also one of the Earth's warmest years on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Trump's comments that the polar ice caps are breaking records are true - for melting. Last year, Nasa reported that sea ice in both the Antarctic and the Arctic were at a record low due to melting.

In December, Trump appeared to confuse climate change and weather when discussing the cold weather across the US East Coast.

Meanwhile, Twitter users were left astonished and shaking their heads after Trump's latest confusing remarks on climate change.

"This amount of stupidity is very dangerous," one person tweeted.

Another added: "It's not surprising Trump spouts incorrect, deceptive #climate nonsense: he is scientifically illiterate, has no science advisor, and gets his only information from a talk show with people equally ignorant and intentionally misleading."