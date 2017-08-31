West Bromwich Albion have made a surprise £23m (€25m, $29.7m) bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen, with Stoke City also reported to be keeping tabs on the forward.

The Dutchman has struggled to settle in north London since his £17m (€18.8m, $22.2m) move from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar last summer, scoring just two Premier League goals last season, which accounted for a third of his meagre return of six goals in all competitions.

However, according to the Daily Mail, West Brom's interest has not been put off by Janssen's paltry goal return and Tony Pulis aims to sign the striker before the end of the transfer window.

The Baggies signed Jay Rodriguez for £12m earlier this summer but Pulis is eager to add a more traditional target man to his squad, which last season had the second-worst goalscoring record of any of the top 15 teams in the Premier League.

Earlier this week, Janssen admitted his disappointment at playing second-fiddle to Harry Kane at Spurs but stopped short of discussing whether he had a future in north London.

"You're never happy with this [being a back-up option], everyone wants to play, but the situation is so," Janssen was quoted as saying by Football Oranje. "If I'm staying? I do not want to say too much about it at the moment. I want to focus on the Netherlands, The other questions I leave for later. "

However, the Holland international could now be closer to leaving Spurs, with last season Premier League's runners-up emerging as favourites to sign Fernando Llorente ahead of Chelsea after Swansea City accepted Tottenham's latest offer.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs have stolen a march on Chelsea and are now in pole position to sign Llorente but their London rivals are unwilling to give up on their chase for the forward and remain confident they can reach a deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Swansea are said to be demanding a fee of around €10m - €15m for the former Athletic Bilbao and Juventus strikers, who scored 15 league goals last season and proved to be an instrumental figure for the Swans as they avoided relegation.

Spurs, who completed the signing of Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, after the 19-year-old penned a five-year deal, are also set to complete the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier for a fee of around £23m.

The Ivory Coast international was granted a UK work visa on Wednesday, (30 August) which will then allow him to complete a move to the north London club. Aurier was banned from entering the United Kingdom after he was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence for attacking a police officer outside a Paris nightclub in 2016.