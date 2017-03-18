12.30 GMT - West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal
- Arsenal return to Premier League action after bouncing back from Bayern Munich humiliation with FA Cup quarter-final rout of non-league Lincoln
- Currently fifth and five points adrift of Liverpool with two games in hand, even a victory at The Hawthorns would not be enough to return the Gunners to the top four
- Visiting fans expected to continue their protests against Arsene Wenger, although plans to fly banner over the ground may be scuppered by bad weather
- Mohamed Elneny is fit again after ankle trouble, while long-term absentee Santi Cazorla remains out and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs are uncertain
- West Brom, 10 points behind today's opponents in eighth and typically strong at home, have lost each of their last two top-flight games without scoring
- Victory for the Baggies would see them match last season's tally of 43 points with nine games still remaining
- Hosts won this fixture 2-1 last season - their sole success in the last 13 competitive meetings with Arsenal
Arsenal move to clarify that Ozil is actually suffering from a hamstring issue. Lucas' absence is also put down to a thigh problem.
Ozil does indeed miss out for Arsenal with a minor injury said to have been sustained during a training session on Friday.
Danny Welbeck starts up front, with chief support Oxlade-Chamberlain, who clearly passed that aforementioned fitness test, flanked by Theo Walcott and Sanchez. Olivier Giroud drops to the bench.
Gibbs has not recovered in time, so Nacho Monreal comes in at left-back. Lucas Perez, meanwhile, does not even make the matchday squad...
Pulis makes two changes to the West Brom side soundly beaten at Everton last weekend, with Claudio Yacob and Hal Robson-Kanu dropping to the bench in favour of Chris Brunt and Rondon.
As anticipated, Morrison and Phillips are both out. 17-year-old striker Jonathan Leko is promoted to a substitute's role.
Official team news coming your way very shortly...
An exciting update for anyone into their numismatics. Neil Swarbrick set to make history...
It's 12-sided, apparently. Very fancy.
News of a new injury blow for Arsenal...
As for Arsenal, Mohamed Elneny is now back in training after an ankle injury sustained during last month's FA Cup win at Sutton United.
Kieran Gibbs is uncertain due to an unspecified knock, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was expected to undergo a fitness test on Thursday after limping out of that thrashing of Lincoln with a hamstring problem.
Long-term absentee Santi Cazorla is unlikely to play again this season.
In terms of early team news for today's game, West Brom pair James Morrison and Matt Phillips - both of whom were named in Gordon Strachan's latest Scotland squad for an upcoming international double-header against Canada and Slovenia - are considered doubtful due to respective ankle and hamstring injuries.
"We've missed Matty and it's been a big miss," Pulis, who could restore Salomon Rondon to his starting XI this afternoon, said during a pre-match press conference held on Friday. "When we put our top team out the balance of the team is good.
"When you're a competitive team you need a balance to win games as well as anything else. With Phillips in the team there's that balance and that player we do miss. That's a big thing."
It's only been a fortnight since Arsenal's last Premier League outing, but it feels like an eternity given all that has transpired since that 3-1 defeat at Liverpool. From Alexis Sanchez's training ground petulance to the growing Wenger Out protests and a truly humiliating 10-2 Champions League last-16 aggregate mauling at the hands of familiar foes Bayern Munich, a predictable FA Cup quarter-final rout of non-league Lincoln hardly papered over the gaping cracks.
Left fifth and five points adrift of Liverpool - albeit with two games in hand - following a run of three defeats from their last four top-flight games, the fractured Gunners could really do with a win this afternoon in order to boost the underfire Wenger's chances of at least preserving his two-decade run of finishing inside the top four.
Standing in their way is a West Bromwich Albion side that are seeking to avoid a third straight defeat and match their 43-point tally from 2015-16 with nine games still to play this season. Currently eighth, the uncompromising Baggies, typically strong at home and a real menace at set-pieces, have only managed to take a solitary point from nine games against the top seven so far this term and came unstuck at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day courtesy of a late header from Olivier Giroud.
Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates of today's lunchtime clash at The Hawthorns after kick-off at 12.30 GMT. Injury lines, team news, confirmed line-ups and pre-match thoughts from both Tony Pulis and Wenger to come before then. Get comfy.