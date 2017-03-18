Live 12.30 GMT - West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Arsenal return to Premier League action after bouncing back from Bayern Munich humiliation with FA Cup quarter-final rout of non-league Lincoln

Currently fifth and five points adrift of Liverpool with two games in hand, even a victory at The Hawthorns would not be enough to return the Gunners to the top four

Visiting fans expected to continue their protests against Arsene Wenger, although plans to fly banner over the ground may be scuppered by bad weather

Mohamed Elneny is fit again after ankle trouble, while long-term absentee Santi Cazorla remains out and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs are uncertain

West Brom, 10 points behind today's opponents in eighth and typically strong at home, have lost each of their last two top-flight games without scoring

Victory for the Baggies would see them match last season's tally of 43 points with nine games still remaining

Hosts won this fixture 2-1 last season - their sole success in the last 13 competitive meetings with Arsenal

Now 11:45 Arsenal move to clarify that Ozil is actually suffering from a hamstring issue. Lucas' absence is also put down to a thigh problem. We've seen a lot of tweets about this, so to confirm...



Lucas and Ozil miss #WBAvAFC with thigh and hamstring injuries respectively pic.twitter.com/3hUoZsan7J — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 18, 2017

4 min 11:42 Ozil does indeed miss out for Arsenal with a minor injury said to have been sustained during a training session on Friday. Danny Welbeck starts up front, with chief support Oxlade-Chamberlain, who clearly passed that aforementioned fitness test, flanked by Theo Walcott and Sanchez. Olivier Giroud drops to the bench. Gibbs has not recovered in time, so Nacho Monreal comes in at left-back. Lucas Perez, meanwhile, does not even make the matchday squad...

9 min 11:36 Pulis makes two changes to the West Brom side soundly beaten at Everton last weekend, with Claudio Yacob and Hal Robson-Kanu dropping to the bench in favour of Chris Brunt and Rondon. As anticipated, Morrison and Phillips are both out. 17-year-old striker Jonathan Leko is promoted to a substitute's role.

27 min 11:18 As for Arsenal, Mohamed Elneny is now back in training after an ankle injury sustained during last month's FA Cup win at Sutton United. Kieran Gibbs is uncertain due to an unspecified knock, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was expected to undergo a fitness test on Thursday after limping out of that thrashing of Lincoln with a hamstring problem. Long-term absentee Santi Cazorla is unlikely to play again this season.

33 min 11:12 In terms of early team news for today's game, West Brom pair James Morrison and Matt Phillips - both of whom were named in Gordon Strachan's latest Scotland squad for an upcoming international double-header against Canada and Slovenia - are considered doubtful due to respective ankle and hamstring injuries. "We've missed Matty and it's been a big miss," Pulis, who could restore Salomon Rondon to his starting XI this afternoon, said during a pre-match press conference held on Friday. "When we put our top team out the balance of the team is good. "When you're a competitive team you need a balance to win games as well as anything else. With Phillips in the team there's that balance and that player we do miss. That's a big thing."