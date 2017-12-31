16.30 GMT - West Brom vs Arsenal
- Sixth-place Arsenal visit The Hawthorns for the final fixture of 2017 looking to leapfrog rivals Tottenham and move back to within a point of the top four
- The Gunners held off a late fightback to beat another relegation contender - spirited Crystal Palace - 3-2 three days ago thanks to a brace from contract rebel Alexis Sanchez
- Arsene Wenger to set a new record of 811 games as a Premier League manager
- Struggling West Brom have now gone 18 top-flight matches without a win following their goalless draw with Everton on Boxing Day - a run that stretches back to August
- The Baggies have drawn three and lost three of their six matches since naming Alan Pardew as the successor to Tony Pulis
- They now sit bottom of the league following Swansea's last-gasp win over Watford, four points adrift of safety
- However, the hosts, who have scored just twice with the new manager at the helm, have won their last two home top-flight games against today's opponents
Back to our feature game, where West Brom will be without Nacer Chadli. The Belgian international suffered the recurrence of a hip problem against Stoke before Christmas and is expected to miss two months of action.
Striker Salomon Rondon is doubtful with a hamstring injury sustained on Boxing Day, while long-term absentee James Morrison (achilles) remains sidelined.
Before we delve into the latest injury news for West Brom-Arsenal, let's bring you fully up to date with what else has happened in the Premier League today.
At Selhurst Park, Manchester City preserved their unbeaten run but could not notch up a 19th successive league victory as they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace.
Ederson saved a 92nd-minute penalty from Luka Milivojevic after Raheem Sterling had fouled Wilfried Zaha as Pep Guardiola's side extended their lead at the top-flight summit to a surely unassailable 14 points.
However, Gabriel Jesus now looks set to miss more than a month after injuring his knee in the first half and Kevin De Bruyne was also stretchered off after a woeful challenge from Jason Puncheon.
Could that provide the slightest glimmer of hope for the chasing pack?
Hello and welcome to IBTimes UK's live coverage of the final Premier League fixture before we all sing Auld Lang Syne and usher in the New Year.
We end a busy 2017 at The Hawthorns, where Arsene Wenger is set to move clear of old sparring partner Sir Alex Ferguson and set a new record of 811 top-flight matches as a manager as his Arsenal side take on beleaguered West Brom.
Alexis Sanchez netted twice on Thursday to help the impressive Gunners hold off a spirited Crystal Palace fightback in an entertaining London derby and, following Liverpool's comeback win over Leicester, they will seek to move back to within a point of the top four with another victory this afternoon.
With Tottenham curiously having not played at all between Boxing Day and New Year's Day, they could also temporarily leapfrog their north London rivals into fifth.
Goal-shy West Brom are currently on a truly miserable run of just two victories in 29 league matches and, despite talk of improvements in the winless six-game stretch under new manager Alan Pardew, now sit bottom of the table and four points adrift of safety after Carlos Carvalhal guided Swansea to a last-gasp triumph at Watford yesterday.
Their sequence of 18 matches without a win - one that stretches all the way back to a 1-0 win over Burnley on the second weekend of the season in August - is the longest since a hapless Aston Villa team went 19 on the bounce before being deservedly relegated back in 2015-16.
The struggling Baggies have already equalled the club record for defeats in a single calendar year (14), per Opta, but can take at least some encouragement from the fact that they have won each of their last two matches against today's opponents on home soil.
Stay tuned for all the latest team news and minute-by-minute updates after kick-off in the West Midlands at 16.30 GMT.