Live 16.30 GMT - West Brom vs Arsenal Sixth-place Arsenal visit The Hawthorns for the final fixture of 2017 looking to leapfrog rivals Tottenham and move back to within a point of the top four

The Gunners held off a late fightback to beat another relegation contender - spirited Crystal Palace - 3-2 three days ago thanks to a brace from contract rebel Alexis Sanchez

Arsene Wenger to set a new record of 811 games as a Premier League manager

Struggling West Brom have now gone 18 top-flight matches without a win following their goalless draw with Everton on Boxing Day - a run that stretches back to August

The Baggies have drawn three and lost three of their six matches since naming Alan Pardew as the successor to Tony Pulis

They now sit bottom of the league following Swansea's last-gasp win over Watford, four points adrift of safety

However, the hosts, who have scored just twice with the new manager at the helm, have won their last two home top-flight games against today's opponents

Now 15:13 811 - Arsene Wenger is set to manage his 811th Premier League game - overtaking Sir Alex Ferguson, whose 810th and final match in the competition also took place at the Hawthorns. Cycle. pic.twitter.com/YFlLVl3AvI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2017

2 min 15:11 Back to our feature game, where West Brom will be without Nacer Chadli. The Belgian international suffered the recurrence of a hip problem against Stoke before Christmas and is expected to miss two months of action. Striker Salomon Rondon is doubtful with a hamstring injury sustained on Boxing Day, while long-term absentee James Morrison (achilles) remains sidelined.

6 min 15:07 Before we delve into the latest injury news for West Brom-Arsenal, let's bring you fully up to date with what else has happened in the Premier League today. At Selhurst Park, Manchester City preserved their unbeaten run but could not notch up a 19th successive league victory as they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace. Ederson saved a 92nd-minute penalty from Luka Milivojevic after Raheem Sterling had fouled Wilfried Zaha as Pep Guardiola's side extended their lead at the top-flight summit to a surely unassailable 14 points. However, Gabriel Jesus now looks set to miss more than a month after injuring his knee in the first half and Kevin De Bruyne was also stretchered off after a woeful challenge from Jason Puncheon. Could that provide the slightest glimmer of hope for the chasing pack?