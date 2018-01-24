West Bromwich Albion are interested in a loan move for out-of-favour Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle as they seek Premier League safety.

The former Chelsea man joined Dortmund in the summer of 2016 from Wolfsburg but has failed to consolidate a place in the starting XI.

Schurrle has also been used sparingly by the Bundesliga side this season with just six league appearances and 10 appearances in all competitions, producing two assists in the process.

According to a Daily Mail report, Dortmund are willing to send him out on loan and have offered the 27-year-old to a number of a Premier League clubs with the Baggies showing an interest in Schurrle.

The 2014 World Cup winner is currently earning £140,000-per-week ($196,300-per-week) at the Westfalenstadion but Dortmund are willing to compensate part of his wages in order to facilitate a loan deal.

The same report adds that Alan Pardew's men have also enquired for Fulham's Tom Cairney. He is a more realistic option, but has suffered from niggling injuries this season.

West Brom are in dire need of attacking options as they are struggling for goals. Currently languishing in the relegation zone in 19th place, only two sides have scored less than their tally of 19 goals in 24 league games this season in Swansea and Brighton.

With club captain Jonny Evans currently subject to interest from Arsenal and Manchester City, the Baggies could cash in on the 30-year-old in the January transfer window to bring in funds for attacking reinforcements.

Recent reports stated that the club are willing to lower their price for Evans to £18m ($25.3m), especially with the revelation that they could lose him for just £3m ($4.2m) in the summer if they get relegated.

The Telegraph states that although Manchester is the Northern Ireland defender's preferred choice, the Gunners are now looking to complete a deal for the defender for a fee of around £20m ($28m) with City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly close to signing Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte.