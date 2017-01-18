Burnley have submitted a £7.5m offer for Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass after calling an end to their pursuit of Norwich City's Robbie Brady. Snodgrass recently rejected a new three-year-deal from Hull, and is also being targeted by West Ham United.

The 29-year-old has just six months left on his current contract with the Humbersiders and is expected to leave for pastures new this month. The Scotland international has been Hull's star player this season and the Daily Mail claims he is also attracting interest from the linkes of Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Championship outfit Aston Villa.

Sean Dyche's men were trying to sign Republic of Ireland international Brady but were put off by Norwich's £13m valuation of the versatile wideman. West Ham have seen bids of £3m, £5m and £6m turned down by Hull for Snodgrass and it remains to be seen if they can trump Burnley with a fourth offer. With Dimitri Payet seemingly on his way out of the London Stadium the Hammers are in need of a talented playmaker to help eliminate the dull-but-looming threat of relegation.

Snodgrass has been instrumental to Hull's bid for survival, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 20 league matches this season. The former Norwich attacker also helped the Tigers secure promotion to the top-flight last year, but is looking to leave the troubled outfit this window.

In terms of outgoings, Burnley are confident they can keep star pair Andre Gray and Michael Keane at Turf Moor. Gray, who recently netted a hat-trick against Sunderland, was the subject of a £15m bid from West Ham while Keane, a former Manchester United youth graduate, attracted strong interest from Leicester City last summer. Everton are believed to be targeting a summer move for the 24-year-old centre-back, who has helped Dyche's side keep five clean sheets this season.