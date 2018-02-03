Javier Hernandez has revealed he wanted to leave West Ham United after confirming there were offers from Premier League clubs in the January transfer window.

The Mexican international moved to the London Stadium from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. Slaven Bilic was in charge of West Ham when he arrived at the club. However, a series of poor results forced the Hammers to part ways with him and David Moyes took charge at the club.

Hernandez has started 13 games in the Premier League so far this season, out of which 11 of them came under Bilic. The former Manchester United striker has struggled to feature regularly for West Ham under Moyes.

The 29-year-old fears lack of playing time with the English capital club could hamper his chances of making it to the Mexico squad for the summer World Cup in Russia.

"Yes, it was the case that I wanted to go. Not because I don't like West Ham, but because I need to have minutes on the pitch," Hernandez told the Mirror.

"The World Cup is just around the corner and I want to play. But you can see that, even though my agent says I want to go, I have been doing everything I can in a West Ham shirt to help the team.

When asked if there were any offers from the Premier League clubs, he said: "In the Premier League, yes. I was interested, yes. In one."

Moyes is already with Andy Carroll as the England international is ruled out for three months due to a foot injury. Diafra Sakho has also left West Ham and completed a switch to Rennes in January.

Hernandez will get more opportunities to play with his current employers. The striker now wants to shift his focus on the remaining games until the end of the season in order to help West Ham avoid relegation.

"Against Bournemouth I scored a goal, I tried to play pretty well in the Cup [going the full 90 minutes in their loss at Wigan last weekend] and, in the last game, against Crystal Palace, I tried to do my best," he explained.

"I am a very ­professional guy and I want to do that. Words can come and go. Your acts are going to speak for themselves. Now that the window is closed I am here and trying to achieve the main goals for the club, which is to be safe from relegation. Then, in the summer, we will see."