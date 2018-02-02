West Ham United have sacked director of player recruitment Tony Henry, amid claims he said African players "can have a bad attitude" and "cause mayhem".

The club said its director of player recruitment had been dismissed with immediate effect over the "unacceptable comments" which were reported by the Daily Mail on Wednesday evening.

The next day, Henry was suspended by the club after he allegedly made the remarks to the newspaper.

Henry is said to have made the comments after the Mail had obtained emails in which he is reported to have written: "We don't want any more Africans."

The report said that Henry told them African players "cause mayhem" when they are not in the team.

The Hammers then began an investigation into the comments where he outlined "problems" with former striker Diafra Sakho, who left the club for French side Rennes during the last transfer window.

"Our action follows a full and thorough investigation," the club said. "West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination.

"The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included."

Henry allegedly sent the email on 27 January to a West Ham official and an agent in response to an inquiry about a Cameroonian footballer.

The report carried quotes by Henry that said there was "no reason" for the club not wanting African footballers and the decision was "nothing racist at all".

West Ham have six first-team squad members of African descent: Cheikhou Kouyate, Pedro Obiang, Joao Mario, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Edimilson Fernandes.

Manager David Moyes said on Friday that during the January transfer window Henry had recommended two African players, Leicester's Algeria forward Islam Slimani and Lille's Cameroon defender Ibrahim Amadou.

Moyes said: "I've known Tony and he has to get on with his stuff but all I can say is that it wasn't correct because we were trying to sign two players like that on deadline day."