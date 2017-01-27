West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet is refusing to play for the club once again – this time for their Under-23 squad. The France international is currently training with West Ham's youngsters after being banished from the first-team set-up by manager Slaven Bilic, but he will not feature against Aston Villa's youngsters on Friday (27 January).

Payet, who has not played for West Ham since 6 January, is eager to leave The London Stadium, despite only signing a bumper five-year-contract worth £125,000-a-week in January last year. Bilic astonishingly revealed that the 29-year-old had downed tools in a press conference earlier this month, and the club are now involved in a turbulent transfer saga with Marseille.

Payet is desperate to return to the Stade Velodrome but The Daily Mail reports that the Ligue 1 outfit have not provided the Hammers with an offer they deem suitable. Bilic has taken Payet out of the first-team reckoning while his future remains unresolved and is currently reaping the rewards; the Irons beat struggling Crystal Palace 3-0 at home before comprehensively defeating Middlesbrough 3-1 at The Riverside Stadium.

Despite harbouring ambitions to leave since the summer, Payet has still managed to score twice and provide six assists in 18 starts for West Ham this season. The former Lille attacker is willing to take a pay cut to ensure he leaves London this month, but it is uncertain if Marseille will match the Premier League outfit's asking price.

West Ham have seemingly found a replacement for their former golden boy; Hull City have accepted their bid for Scotland international Robert Snodgrass, who has rejected the overtures of Burnley and Middlesbrough, according to The Guardian. The former Norwich City attacker has not featured in Hull's last two matches and is expected to leave the Humbersiders in the next few days. Bilic's men are also expected to finally complete the signing of Brentford forward Scott Hogan for around £14m.