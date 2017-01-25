Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of West Ham United starlet Reece Oxford. The 18-year-old has not featured in the Premier League at all this season and Rangers boss Mark Warburton has identified him as a player who could prove to be pivotal in his side's bid to finish second in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Oxford, who made a return from injury for West Ham's youth team a couple of weeks ago, signed a new long-term deal with the Hammers last month but has not been able to break into Slaven Bilic's side this season. The central defender has been troubled with an ankle problem in recent months but was reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

With the arrival of Jose Fonte from Southampton last week, the chances of the England Under-20 international featuring between now and the end of the season are as slim as ever. He did make two appearances in the Europa League in July and made 12 appearances in all competitions last season, including an outstanding performance at The Emirates Stadium in West Ham's 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

If Oxford does land at Ibrox he will become the third Premier League youngster to move across the border on a temporary basis this month. Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman and Arsenal's Jon Toral have both linked up with Warburton's men in the hope of receiving regular game-time.

In terms of potential arrivals at The London Stadium, West Ham have fallen behind Burnley in the race for Hull City playmaker Robert Snodgrass. The Tigers accepted a £10m bid from the Clarets for the Scotland international, who has signalled his intention to leave the struggling Humbersiders this month, and have rejected a trio of offers from the Irons hierarchy. Middlesbrough are also interested in the 29-year-old.