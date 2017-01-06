West Ham host Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday, 6 January, at the London stadium.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 7:55pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on BBC One.

Overview

West Ham will be boosted by the presence of Sofiane Feghouli, who had his red card overturned by the FA following his sending off against Manchester United.

Mark Noble is likely to be available after fending off a knock against Leicester City but Slaven Bilic will feel heavily depleted by the absence of Cheikhou Kouyate and Andre Ayew, who are away on international duty.

The Hammers have a pathetic record against City in both Cups and league action, winning only twice in their last 15 games. They have won the FA Cup thrice, with their last triumph coming in 1980.

Meanwhile, City will be without the services of Fernandinho, who begins his four game suspension following his sending off against Burnley. Ilkay Gundogan, Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane are also out through injury while Fernando may also be unavailable with a knock.

The last time these two teams met in the league, City emerged 3-1 victors, with Raheem Sterling scoring a brace and Fernandinho scoring the third to complete an easy day in the office for Pep Guardiola's men. They are already out of the league Cup and will be doing their best to make it past the third round of the FA Cup, with their league ambitions hanging by a thread.

What Managers Say

Slaven Bilic: "They [City] had a brilliant start to the season and then they slowed down a little bit. This is a big game for us and big game for them, it is the FA Cup and it is big for the fans. They will put out a very strong team because it is a big chance for them to get a trophy. Maybe after the great start they made, maybe some fans, pundits or football people expected them to cruise in the league, especially with [Pep] Guardiola, especially after that start. But it is never easy in any league, especially here. They are not struggling but, for their standards, to be seven points from the top is probably not what they expected." via The BBC.

Pep Guardiola: "I am not going to be training when I am 60 years old. But guys, I am 45! I am not going to retire in two or three years. I love my job and am in the perfect place to do my job, especially here in England... maybe it was inappropriate to say I am starting to say goodbye to my career, but I know what I am thinking about when I am going to retire. When I said compare history and titles with United and Liverpool, Barcelona and Madrid, that kind of club, we are behind. If people don't understand that, I am sorry. In terms of just titles, we are behind other clubs in the last 20 years.In the last five or six years Manchester City have been the best club. They are the club who have achieved the most. In terms of targets of getting better, of growing, of achieving the most, they are the best in the world, by far." via The BBC.

Betting Odds (betfair)

West Ham win: 9/2

9/2 Draw: 7/2

7/2 Manchester City win: 13/20

Team News

West Ham

Possible XI: Randolph, Nordtveit, Ogbonna, Reid, Cresswell, Lanzini, Noble, Kouyate, Payet, Feghouli, Antonio.

Manchester City

Possible XI: Bravo, Sagna, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Fernando, Navas, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero.