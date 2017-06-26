US authorities and the family of Otto Warmbier are speculating about what happened to the 22-year-old inside North Korea, before he was returned to the US in a coma he would never recover from.

The student met a heartbreaking end after spending a year and a half in a labour camp inside the communist state for stealing a propaganda poster. We may never know exactly happened to him.

As speculation mounts, tabloid publications have picked up on a video from 2012 published on LiveLeak, purportedly leaked from two 'interrogations' dealt out by North Korean agents to a woman and a man respectively.

IBTimes UK was not able to confirm the veracity of the video.

The video would have been released during the premiership of Kim Jong-il, the second of three Kims to rule the country with an iron fist. His father, Kim Il-sung, was the original Supreme Leader, while his son, Kim Jong-un, now enjoys absolute power.

In the first part of the film, a North Korean woman is accused of fleeing her homeland – a crime in itself – and having sexual relationships with Chinese and South Korean men, according to the Daily Mail. The man in the second part of the film is punched and kicked after being accused of trying to escape to China.

It is not known whether Otto Warmbier was beaten in this fashion while serving time in a labour camp.

