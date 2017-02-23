Millions of people are facing food insecurity in drought-affected Mozambique, where a cyclone has killed seven people and destroyed crops earlier in February. The south-eastern African nation, one of the continent's poorest countries, is prone to natural disasters, exacerbated by climate change.

Mozambique fact file Capital: Maputo

Maputo President: Filipe Nyusi

Filipe Nyusi Population: 25.8m (as per 2013 census)

25.8m (as per 2013 census) Main ethnic groups: Mauka, Sena, Shona, Shangaan

Mauka, Sena, Shona, Shangaan Main languages: Portuguese (official), local languages

Portuguese (official), local languages Main religions : Christianity, Islam, indigenous beliefs

Christianity, Islam, indigenous beliefs Currency: Metical

What is happening in Mozambique?

A Portuguese colony from 1498, Mozambique gained independence in 1975.

It was ravaged by a 16-year civil war (1977-1992) that resulted in the death of at least 1 million people.

The repercussions of war have led to violence and tensions that are still a cause of concern today.

Mozambique has been experiencing tensions between the ruling party Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo) and the opposition and former rebel movement Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo).

In 2013, Renamo started an insurgency against the government. The ongoign conflict is regarded as a consequence of civil war. Violence has resulted in at least 200 people killed and more than 15,000 displaced in other areas of the country or in neighbouring Malawi and Zimbabwe.

In 2014, Renamo and Frelimo signed a ceasefire. But the country has been witnessing renewed violence again in mid-2015. Another ceasfire was announced on 26 December 2016 and and was later extended.

Millions of people in Mozambique still live below the poverty line. But the country's tourism and industrial sector are developing. Gas deposits discovered in 2011 are seen as a way to boost the country's economy.

Corruption remains an issue in the country, which has been marred by scandals that discourage foreign investments.

Is there a drought in Mozambique?

Mozambique is among the African countries affected by food scarcity due to lack of rainfalls for two consecutive seasons. The drought has affected at least 1.5m people, with numbers expected to increase up to 2.3m.

Earlier in February, the UN agency World Food Program (WFP) said it aimed to assist at least 700,000 people in central and southern Mozambique.

Fears are increasing that the country could be invaded by a crop-eating pest known as armyworm, which has already spread to several countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia.

Key dates in Mozambique history