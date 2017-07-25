At 39 years old, many would say that Katie Price is far too young to undergo a face lift.

And after admitting to going through a pre-menopausal crisis on ITV's Loose Women last week, the glamour model is more determined than ever to preserve her youthful looks – and has gone under the knife to ensure that.

The reality star didn't appear any younger than usual when showing off the results of the surgery on today's (25 July) Loose Women, and instead looked a little puffy.

Wearing a bright yellow top and a heavy layer of make-up, Katie completed her look with fake lashes and orange nails.

She went onto explain that she underwent a pioneering new procedure called a "Silhouette Face Lift" that uses permanent surgical threads that remain in the skin tissue. Katie will also be able to have her face retightened every year for up to five years to reinvigorate her skin.

Despite only having the surgery four days ago, Katie looked like her usual self, but said that her 12-year-old son Junior isn't a fan of her new look and called her "fake".

She said: "This is what Junior said: 'Mum you are so beautiful. Why did you have to have it done?'

"I was like: 'I haven't had that much done, Junior.'"

"And he said: 'Mum, your eyebrows are fake, you've got fake eyelashes on, you've had your lips done, you've had your nose done, and your teeth . And now you've put these things in your face – why?'

Katie replied: "And I didn't have a comeback. 'Cos he's actually right."

The panellist also said that the government should put age restrictions on cosmetic procedures and ban anyone under the age of 21 going under the knife. The mother of five has had a number of surgeries over her career but is most famous for her eight boob jobs.

Her face lift sparked an uproar on Twitter, with one person commenting: "Katie needs to stop having work done on her face - it making her look older not younger !!!"

Another added: "Omg whats Katie price done to her face and those lips she looks like a duck billed platypus"

A third said: "What has Katie Price done to her face?"

Just yesterday, Katie posted a short Twitter clip with the words: "So excited to share the results of my first ever facelift! Thanks @LBPSPlasticsurg for looking after me. So pleased " which also garnered a negative response from her 2.14m followers.

One advised her: "You're not preventing aging, that's impossible, you're just fighting a losing battle against the aging process. It will win every time."

Loose Women continues weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.