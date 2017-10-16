Senator Rand Paul praised Donald Trump after the president beat him in a round of golf Sunday (15 October) morning at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. The two hit the golf links just days after Paul received the president's pen after Trump signed an executive order allowing small businesses to band together and buy lower cost plans across state lines in the US.

After the game, Paul told reporters: "The President never loses, didn't you know? The President and his partner beat myself and my partner by three holes. He's a little better golfer than I am, admittedly, but we had a good time."

Trump and Paul previously went golfing in April.

Trump and Paul have had a tense relationship since the two faced off in the Republican primary stage during the 2016 presidential election. At one point during the race to the White House, Trump called the Kentucky senator a "spoiled brat." Paul hit back at Trump calling him a "delusional narcissist."

Paul previously opposed GOP efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, garnering criticism from the president.

"Rand Paul is a friend of mine but he is such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare," Trump said in September. Last week, however, Trump signed an executive order to peel back parts of Obamacare - a decision that Paul called the "biggest free-market reform of health care in a generation."

Paul said he had been working with the president on the healthcare executive order for months. Twitter users, on the other hand, pounced on the opportunity to mock the senator's awkward body language when Trump entered the Roosevelt Room to sign the executive order on Thursday.

Paul's latest comments on Trump after the golf game struck as odd to many Twitter users given their contentious relationship in the past and, naturally, proceeded to mock him for it.

While many said Paul's statement sounded like "the kind of thing a minion in line with the dictator would say", others questioned whether the senator was being sarcastic.

Others, however, said the statement sounded like something one would hear in the hermit kingdom of North Korea with one person saying the senator's remarks were "another gross display of kissing the ring."

A Twitter user wrote: "Did [Rand Paul] stand and applaud rapidly like a trained seal?" Another questioned if he had to "check if he was 'intact' a la Tillerson".

"Are we in North Korea or what?" one person added.