If you follow celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas and Rita Ora on Instagram, you may have noticed them promoting a new app named Velocity Black and wondered exactly what it is. The new luxury smartphone app promises to make the VIP lifestyle accessible for those who aren't famous or the super-rich.

Living like a VIP always sounds appealing – private jets, tickets to sold-out concerts and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Well, Velocity Black offers all of the above experiences and more in 60 countries whether it is the chance to fly a fighter jet to the edge of space, swimming with Orca whales in Norway or access to private parties in Ibiza, Cuba or Mykonos.

For those keen to indulge in some history, you can even book a submarine to take you down to the Titanic site. No matter your lifestyle request, the concierge team are on duty 24 hours, seven days a week so all your demands will be heard. The chat feature reportedly guarantees you a response within a minute and allows the user to discuss options.

In the company's own words: "The members club and concierge reimagined for the digital age. We power the ultimate lifestyle from your pocket."

Famous faces such as Vanessa Hudgens, Ellie Goulding, Poppy Delevigne, Elsa Hosk and Martha Hunt are on-board the Velocity Black train and were announced as co-founders earlier in June.

The celebrities have already used Velocity Black to their advantage – Hunt used the app to secure sold-out tickets for one of The Weeknd's gigs while model Hosk took her boyfriend, Tom Daly, for a romantic hot air balloon ride across Hudson, New York. Actress Hudgens ordered a vintage car to transport her to Coachella festival in April and Hosk also chartered a private helicopter ride across Palm Springs.

So will Velocity Black break the bank? According to the website, the annual membership fee is set at £2,000 ($2,500) while the one-time sign-up cost is £400 ($766).