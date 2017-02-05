A new WhatsApp beta for Android bundles new emojis that users have been anticipating for a long time.

The latest beta bearing version number 2.17.44 implements the font images to display a host of new emojis that are found in Unicode 9.0 and Emoji 4.0. Pregnant woman, drooling face, selfie, black heart, rolling on the floor laughing, sneezing face, shrug, face palm, crossed fingers, other body gestures, personality emojis, animals and nature emojis are part of Unicode 9.0.

The new emojis in WhatsApp version 2.17.44 beta are found in iOS 10.2. Most of the emojis were proposed by Google to the Unicode committee last year and got approval. They were included in Android version 7.1.

Installing the beta version of WhatsApp, you should be able to choose from a whole set of new emojis to send to your contacts. There are gender equality and professional emojis, clown, avocado, butterfly, bacon, nauseated face, dancing boy, whisky glass and more.

Android Police, which spotted the arrival of the new emojis in WhatsApp beta, notes the APK mirror for WhatsApp 2.17.44 is available for download. Alternatively, sign up for WhatsApp beta and wait for the app to get an update on Google Play Store.