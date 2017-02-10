WhatsApp has finally rolled out the two-step verification feature for its messaging app for Android, iOS and Windows.

Last November, the company began testing the feature, which was spotted in beta builds of Android and Windows versions of the app.

Two-step verification offers more security to a WhatsApp account. With this optional feature, when you try to verify your phone number on WhatsApp, it must be accompanied by the six-digit passcode that you have created using the feature.

Users can also enter their email address when enabling this feature so that WhatsApp can send a link through the given email to disable the feature, just in case you have forgotten your six-digit passcode.

"We do not verify this email address to confirm its accuracy. We highly recommend you provide an accurate email address so that you're not locked out of your account if you forget your passcode," recommends WhatsApp in the FAQ section.

If you have instaled the latest version of the app and enabled two-step verification, your number will not be permitted to re-verify on WhatsApp within seven days of last using the app without passcode.

After seven days your number will be permitted to re-verify without passcode, but note that you will lose all pending messages, as they will be deleted when you re-verify.

"If your number is reverified on WhatsApp after 30 days of last using WhatsApp, and without your passcode, your account will be deleted and a new one will be created upon successfully reverifying," explains WhatsApp.